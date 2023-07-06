Portsmouth new boy’s promise over quick start as buzz grows following arrival

And the Blues’ new Aussie striker believes he’s well placed to see his Fratton career quickly gain momentum, as he settles into his new club.

Yengi’s transfer from A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers was confirmed on Sunday, with Pompey shelling out around £80,000 to land the 24-year-old.

The powerful and pacy talent will bolster Pompey’s front line and add something different to boss John Mousinho’s options next term.

Fans doing their homework over Yengi have liked what they’ve seen, while other members of the Fratton faithful have been quick to offer up terrace chants for the new boy.

The Adelaide man is looking forward to showing his new supporters what he has to offer and, after joining Mousinho’s squad in Spain on for their pre-season training camp, feels he’s in a good position to quickly impact the first team.

He told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘I’m feeling good. I came off a pretty good run at the end of the season playing quite regularly and I’ve been training regularly through the off season.

‘So I’m excited to get stuck into the pre-season and get fitter, faster and stronger.

Pompey striker Kusini Yengi Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

‘The fans mean a lot, especially to me.

‘I’m a player who likes to embrace the fans and engage with them.

‘I can’t wait for the first moments when I’m out on the pitch with these fans getting to know them this season.

‘I can’t wait for the first game of the season seeing the ground fully packed out.

‘Being a new player at a new club you can’t wait for that first game to show the fans why the club brought you here. I want to help the club do great things.’

It’s been a whirlwind period for Yengi as he moves across to the other side of the world and then quickly jumps back on a plane to head to southern Spain, with Pompey currently based in Mijas as they gear up for a big campaign.

Yengi added: ‘It (settling into a new club) is something I had to do last year, moving to a new club. I’ve had that experience and I’m sure we have a great bunch of boys - I’m looking forward to meeting them all.

‘I think trips like this are great, especially early on in pre-season when you’ve got a new squad. Everyone gets that time to bond with each other.

