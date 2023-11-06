A new date has been confirmed for Pompey's League One trip to Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans worried by the prospect of another blank weekend in their diaries need be concerned no more.

The Blues’ FA Cup exit at the hands of non-league Chesterfield has presented the club with the opportunity to reschedule their league trip to Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, John Mousinho’s side will travel to Sixfields on Saturday, December 2 - a match day that was initially pencilled in for the second round of the Cup.

An agreement on the date was quickly reached as Saints also exited the competition at the first time of asking. Jon Brady’s side were humbled 3-1 at home to League Two Barrow as they failed to progress beyond the first round for a fourth consecutive season.

The original game, which was scheduled to take place in October, was called off because of international call-ups in the Blues ranks. This month’s trip to Oxford’s Kassam Stadium (Saturday, November 18) has been postponed for the exact same reason. No new date has been confirmed for it yet.

Despite Pompey’s defeat at National League Chesterfield on Sunday, John Mousinho’s side remain unbeaten in the league this season and enjoy a three-point advantage of their nearest challengers for the League One crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues’ last game at Sixfields was back in March 2021, when they suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Cobbers. Kenny Jackett’s then side were 4-0 down at half-time, with Ellis Harrison responding with a 73rd-minute penalty in the second half.