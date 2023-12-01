The Met Office have issued a weather warning for the UK as temperatures plummet - but Northampton are upbeat their Sixfields pitch can handle the overnight freeze.

Northampton are confident tomorrow’s clash with Pompey will beat the freeze.

The Cobblers are upbeat about the Sixfields pitch standing up to the icy conditions sweeping across the UK tonight.

The Met Office have issued weather warnings for snow and ice this evening and overnight, with temperatures predicted to go as low as -10C.

The forecast for Northampton is for temperatures to drop to freezing at 5pm tonight and go as low as -3C overnight.

With the weather not anticipated to go higher than 1C, a chilly afternoon is in prospect for the travelling Pompey fans.

But with covers being on the Sixfields playing surface all week, there’s confidence from the League One new boys the game will take place.

