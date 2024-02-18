Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abu Kamara has been touted to have a career in the upper echelons of English football after carving open Reading.

The Norwich City loanee once again shone in the swaggering 4-1 win that saw Pompey put their foot down on the promotion accelerator.

Kamara was the chief architect of the success, laying on his team’s first three goals for Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack and Callum Lang.

It’s now eight goals and as many assists for the 20-year-old, as the Londoner’s season goes from strength to strength.

Pompey boss John Mousinho is fully aware how important Kamara has become to his side’s bid to reach the Championship.

And he feels the man who’s been linked with a host of sides this season will have a career operating in the second tier at least.

Mousinho said: ‘Abs is a player we’ve been excited about having this season. He’s been excellent every single game he’s played.

‘When he adds that composure, because he’s got the quality, he’s a fantastic player.

‘One of my things with Abs is that he stays positive and keeps getting at his player.

‘If he’s not having the best day he still needs to do it again, again and again.

‘If you look at the game Tuesday, he didn’t have a huge amount of joy until the second half when the game opened up. He then ends up getting the goal.

‘That’s Abs, he has masses of quality and if he keeps doing what he’s doing I think he’s going to end up going beyond this level.’

Kamara’s impressive showing came despite picking up a knock in the first half, as Pompey laboured before Lane’s 37th-minute breakthrough after the winger’s snaking run.

Runs down the right flank then helped pave the way for second-half finishes from Marlon Pack and Callum Lang, as Mousinho’s side took control of the game.

The Pompey boss doesn’t expect any lasting issues for Kamara - and joked the injury didn’t seem to have a negative impact on his performance.