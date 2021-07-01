Portsmouth nostalgia: Present century favourites in view at last
This column has often been accused of being ‘so last century’ but I am about to prove that wrong as I move seamlessly into the 2000s in my run through four decades of Pompey matches, in particular ones we have cause to remember.
But before we start to explore the prosperous, tumultuous 2000-2010 period, there’s a last nod to the 90s from Ant Coombes.
To summarise, I have just completed my 40th season of watching the Blues and have picked out one game from each season (not the obvious ones) that I still recall quite vividly.
I’ve been asking you to do the same and Ant, a regular responder to my topics, came up with a list of 10 games from the 90s which, intriguingly, come without an explanation for them.
They are: 90/91 - Bournemouth H 5-1; 91/92 - Liverpool SF 1-1; 92/93 - Leicester H 1-1; 93/94 - Blackburn H 1-3; 94/95 - Everton H 1-1; 95/96 - That Lot A 0-3; 96/97 - Barnsley H 4-2; 97/98 - Man City A 2-2; 98/99 - Swindon H 5-2;99/00 - Walsall H 5-1.
I’m fascinated as to why the 1996 FA Cup defeat at the Dingly Dell should be in anyone’s list but otherwise it's a solid collection, though I must say I have no recollection of the draw with Leicester in 92-93.
And so to the 2000s. Here is my one-game-a-season selection for the first decade of the new millennium: 2000-01: Sheff Wed H 2-1 (Steve C’s first game as player boss); 01-02 Palace H 4-2 (Prosi masterclass); 02-03 a 3-2 win v Walsall (a day after my mum's funeral); 03-04 beating Bolton 4-0; 04-05 1-0 victory at Bolton after Harry walked out; 05-06 Mendeeeesssss!!; 06-07 1-0 at home to Wigan, last game I went to with my sister; 07-08 7-4 v Reading; 08-09 - 2-0 at home to Vitoria Guimares; 09-10 - Cup QF win v Brum.
