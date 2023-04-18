News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner criticises 'disappointing' form in bemusing tweet after Oxford United draw

Pompey owner Michael Eisner took to Twitter in bemusing fashion tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Published 18th Apr 2023, 23:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 23:14 BST
Michael EisnerMichael Eisner
Michael Eisner

The Blues chairman bemoaned a defeat at Oxford United - despite John Mousinho’s side actually drawing 1-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

And he highlighted ‘disappointing’ form under John Mousinho as the season runs out of steam.

Eisner had his say after a performance which didn’t go down well with the Fratton faithful, as the campaign meanders to an anti-climatic finish.

But Pompey fans were left perplexed as he wrote: ‘I rarely tweet when we lose, but I have to say, it’s disappointing the way we’ve been playing lately. #Pompey.’

Blues fans could forgive Eisner the slip, however, after a run of four draws which could have put a very different slant on the campaign had they been wins.

Some appreciated his straight talking with @HarryGardner26 replying: ‘YESSSS MICHAEL!!!!!! Finally some honesty, I’ve missed 3 games all season and I’ve got to say it’s been getting worse and worse.’

Others took the opportunity to criticise the level of spending on the team, however.

‘Who’d have thought a budget outside the playoffs and a rookie manager would have left us outside the playoffs,’ said @ollybirchpompey.

Meanwhile, @simondenyer added: That’s what happens when you try to do everything on the cheap. You get mediocrity. PS we actually drew although I agree we deserved to lose!’

Some fans highlighted a style of play they feel needs addressing this summer.

‘We are so boring to watch and outplayed by most of the teams we play against. This team is unlikeable,’ said @IndianaDerman.

And @jason999potter summed up the end-of-season mood succinctly, saying: ‘We didn't lose, we are just dismal.’

