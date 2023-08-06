Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner makes transfer revelation over key signing

And the Blues chairman is prepared to be malleable over a further addition this summer, as the club’s recruitment comes to a close.

Eisner explained a new arrival is now close to being unveiled, with a key attacking midfielder close to coming through the door at Fratton Park.

That is likely to come via the loan market, with Norwich City’s Abu Kamara the only temporary addition landed so far this summer.

Eisner believes boss John Mousinho, sporting director Rich Hughes and the rest of the football operation are now pleased with the business carried out this summer.

He said: ‘We’ve got one more (signing) that we will be announcing Sunday or the next day.

‘They (the football operation) got what they asked for, they are happy with their results.

‘There’s been a lot of work. It’s not happened in one week, it’s been going on since January.

Pompey owner Michael Eisner with chief executive Andy Cullen ahead of the clash with Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jason Brown.

‘We’re all very encouraged, knock on wood.;

Pompey’s diligent and prompt transfer business means the vast majority of the squad was in place for the League One curtain-raiser against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

There’s still three-and-a-half weeks to run of the transfer window, however, a period when loan opportunities often present themselves as the season gets up and running.

That has been seen at Fratton in the past, and though Eisner is not anticipating further signings, the owner explained Pompey will be ready to react.

He added: ‘I can’t say anything is in cement, if Lionel Messi becomes available we’ll take a shot at it.