Of the Blues’ eight signings in 2023 so far, five have been secured through transfer fees.

Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane were signed for undisclosed sums in January, with Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin and Anthony Scully following the trend in the current window.

Admittedly, none of their valuations have come near the rivalling the £500,000 spent on Colby Bishop last summer, which proved money truly well spent.

Nonetheless, Andy Cullen is adamant Pompey are prepared to continue funding the recruitment of ‘emerging talent’ to strengthen John Mousinho’s side – and maintain club policy.

The Blues chief executive told The News: ‘If you are going to try to identify young, emerging talent then naturally they will have a value, especially if first-team ready.

‘Christian Saydee, for example, has come through an academy system at Bournemouth and had two loans already, so he has a value.

‘We have not been frightened to do that (pay money) and couldn’t without the support we get from the owners in terms of being aligned with the strategy.

Anthony Scully, pictured battling against AFC Wimbledon's Daniel Csoka, is one of three players Pompey have paid transfer fees for this summer. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

‘It’s important we can demonstrate our aims right across the football club, through supporters to myself, and we’ve all seen the impact of two individuals we paid money for in January.

‘I don’t think our business is finished either. I wouldn’t want to declare our strategy, but we still have a bit to do.

‘If the right sort of player comes up that fits the strategy and it requires some spend, then we will have the discussion about doing that.

‘It remains what we are trying to do, attempting to create conditions for every way, and as the strategy starts to unfold and become evident, it’s something everybody can come behind.’

Pompey recruited six players in the opening eight days of the summer window.

While three involved transfer fees, the likes of Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy and Ben Stevenson arrived on free transfers.

The Blues are also likely to explore the loan market, although developments are expected towards the end of July when availabilities become clearer.

In the meantime, Mousinho’s men returned to pre-season training at the start of this week, with a healthy number of new faces already in the building.

Cullen added: ‘There's a good mix because we have paid money for some and picked others on free transfers who are really, really good players that will add to the squad.