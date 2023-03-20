Portsmouth owner’s response to questions over ambition - and how they plan to achieve promotion goals

And Eric Eisner has detailed how he believes reaching the Championship can be funded moving forward.

Victory against Bristol Rovers on Saturday keeps unlikely play-offs hopes alive, but the Blues still have a mountain to climb to avoid a seventh successive season in League One.

That reality is a source of immense frustration for fans, with many asking how can promotion be delivered moving forward?

Pompey director Eisner feels a shift to bringing in and developing talent under new sporting director Rich Hughes can reap dividends.

That could either generate income through moving players on for a profit or add assets to the first-team squad, with Ryley Towler an early success story.

Meanwhile, Colby Bishop’s valuation has sky rocketed amid a 22-goal season, with Ipswich Town the latest to be linked with the £500,000 arrival.

Eisner admitted his frustration at the way the season has progressed, but feels the right group is now in place to achieve success on the pitch.

Pompey director Eric Eisner.

He said: ‘We’re not happy with not getting promoted, but we have a little bit left in the season.

‘It will take a lot to get there, but we are not mathematically out of it, so we push on.

‘We’ve talked a lot about developing our own assets.

‘We’ve talked about that a whole lot, and now we’re seeing it happen.

‘It’s developing out the recruitment team - that is now central in this whole process.

‘Before everyone was looking at the same players, and it becomes an arms race.

‘We now have the right people in place to go and get more people like Ryley Towler.

‘It’s about achieving promotion with the ability to stay up.

‘We want to create a team which is sustainable on the pitch, so there is no pressure to sell.

‘We don’t want to bounce back and forth, but we want to sustain the Championship with a young nucleus of players we own and are not loan players.’

Tornante president and Pompey director, Andy Redman, is aware Pompey fans will all have their own opinions of the direction headed under their stewardship.

He feels strides are being made, particularly off the pitch, but it’s results on it which will set the mood among supporters.

Redman said: ‘Every fan reads these things their own way.

‘We believe we have the ambition to take the club forward dramatically.

‘That’s not just promotion to the Championship, but ultimately long term above that level.

‘If we don’t get to the play-offs we will be disappointed.

‘I can’t predict the future at this moment in the season, but our ultimate aim is promotion.

‘Whether that’s automatics or play-offs that’s where we are trying to go.

‘Otherwise, there’s lots of things which seem very good at the club.