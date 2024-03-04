Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho’s desire for Pompey to rediscover their passing mojo was behind his surprise Oxford selection shout.

And the Blues boss praised Myles Peart-Harris for bouncing back from his early error, as he took up a deep-lying midfield role in a big 2-1 win over the U’s.

Mousinho sprung a selection call which raised eyebrows, as the Brentford loanee was brought in for Owen Moxon against Des Buckingham’s side.

It’s a position Peart-Harris hasn’t operated in since his days coming through the ranks at Chelsea and the 21-year-old looked ill at ease early on, gifting Oxford possession as Owen Dale was fouled for Cameron Brannagan’s sixth-minute penalty.

The Londoner recovered from that blow, however, to help his loan side to their seventh win in a nine-game unbeaten run.

Mousinho told Pompey not playing enough football at Charlton and Peart-Harris’ ability to not deviate from his ball-playing approach were factors in the decision.

He said: ‘It’s nice to have the option, first of all. We have two very different players in Owen and Myles.

'We thought the game would suit Myles quite well and, as the game unfolded, you had the best of Myles Peart-Harris that we saw in the game and a few areas where he needs to improve.

‘It’s one of the reasons we wanted him in there (Peart-Harris not hiding after error).

‘Fine, it’s a loose ball for the penalty, we want fewer of those obviously but we want the side to play as well.

‘One of the biggest issues last week we said to the lads is they didn’t play. We went into our shells a bit and were a bit direct.

‘In the second half, in particular, under decent enough pressure from a good press we played and broke the press. Then you could see how dangerous we were on the other side of it.’

Peart-Harris being used in a deeper role now gives Mousinho another option in a midfield department ravaged by injury, with Lee Evans also arriving on Friday as a free agent after leaving Ipswich.

Mousinho explained Moxon has probably played more football than anticipated after joining from Carlisle in January, as the Blues were hit by absences.

He added: ‘Owen was probably a bit further along than where we envisioned him being with Tom Lowery’s injury. He’s come straight into the deep end of a side challenging at the top end of the league.

‘I thought it was another week we could work with Owen and give him a breather.

‘That’s why we did it and it’s two young players, especially with Myles because it’s a bit different with Mox who’s played one-and-a-half full seasons in the Football League, but it’s all part of the learning and development.