Portsmouth pass up chance to go top as they're held by Cheltenham on afternoon of frustration

Alex Robertson in action against Cheltenham today. Pic: Jason Brown.

The Robins picked up a first point of the campaign on an afternoon of frustration at Fratton Park.

Two official injuries led to a fan taking over as assistant referee and a whopping 21 minutes of stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It contributed significantly to a disjointed affair as Cheltenham defended deep with Pompey unable to break Wade Elliott’s side down.

In the end the Blues didn’t take enough care in their deliveries or final pass to create the opening required.

And John Mousinho’s side then went increasingly direct in their play as they looked to run out of ideas on a disappointing afternoon, with boos greeting the final whistle.

Joe Rafferty created the game’s first clear chance in the 11th minute, as he hit a sweet 20-yard volley which Luke Southwood pushed around the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey were dominating the ball but Cheltenham were defending deep and proving hard to break down.

Alex Robertson backheeled an effort just past the post in the 31st minute from Regan Poole’s header back across goal.

A pacy Pompey counter through Robertson then saw Anthony Scully fire a 20 yarder which Southwood gathered.

The Blues were ruing their luck five minutes after the restart as Regan Poole’s header came back off the post and rolled along the line and into the arms of the grateful Southwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheltenham then threatened on the counter as Aidan Keena broke away and arrowed a 20 yarder just past the foot of Will Norris’ post.

A bizarre moment then ensued when a call went out for a qualified ref - with a second official injured. That led to a lengthy stoppage in play which sapped Pompey’s momentum, before a fan took over running the line.

Robertson then arrowed a free-kick just over as play resumed before sub Abu Kamara couldn’t take the ball under his spell to halt a promising Pompey break.

A whopping 21 minutes of stoppage time was shown by the fourth official, with Ogilvie firing just over from inside the box in the 101st minute.