The club had a Blues shirt with his name and old number on it resting on a seat in the home dugout at Fratton Park.

Players, officials, club staff and fans at PO4 also paid their respects to the Spurs youth-team product with a minute’s applause before today’s League One game against Exeter. Black armbands were worn by both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender passed away on Thursday following a boating accident in Miami, South Florida.

An Anton Walkes Pompey shirt with his name and old number is draped across a seat in the Fratton Park dugout for today's League One game against Exeter.

He had been playing for Charlotte FC in the MLS’s Eastern Conference after leaving Fratton Park for Atlanta United in January 2020.

During two years with Pompey, Walkes made 66 appearances and scored three goals, demonstrating his flexibility by operating at right-back, left-back, centre-half and central midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs wore black armbands in memory of their former player during their Premier League game with Manchester City on Thursday night.

The north London outfit’s academy sides will also wear armbands for their fixtures this weekend after Walkes came through their youth ranks and made one appearance for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey defender Anton Walkes featured 66 times for the Blues

Prior to today’s game at Fratton Park, Pompey players warmed up in t-shirts in memory of eight-year-old Blues fan Ace Rewcastle who sadly died while in holiday in Barbados.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The t-shirts read: ‘He’s one of our own’ on the front, with Ace’s name and age, 8, on the back.