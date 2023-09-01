News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Portsmouth v Peterborough United predicted line-up with decision on Chelsea star - gallery

Portsmouth host Peterborough United at Fratton Park once again - but what side will John Mousinho go for this time?

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

It's Part Two as Portsmouth welcome Peterborough United to Fratton Park for the second time this week, this time in League One.

The Posh won on penalties on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup with both sides making the changes. David Ajiboye opened the scoring for Darren Ferguson's side, and scored the decisive spot-kick as they won 5-4 on penalties.

Both Joe Morrell and Abu Kamara missed their efforts from 12-yards, but there was at least the positive of Christian Saydee opening his account for the club. The 21-year-old had been biding his time and ended the waiting for his first goals in the royal blue of Portsmouth, and is now hoping to push for a start in the league.

Earlier this week saw the arrival of Tino Anjorin who has joined from Chelsea on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old had been a target for the last month, and his move was finalised on Thursday. Anjorin's arrival offers John Mousinho a different option, and he will be pushing to be involved in the 18-man match-day squad against a promotion rival.

Portsmouth aren't able to call upon Anthony Scully, who has missed the last two games with Stevenage, and will sit out of Saturday's clash. He will be assessed, and there's an upbeat feeling that his injury isn't serious. His absence however does allow someone to step up to the plate and try to make their mark.

Below is how we think John Mousinho might line up his Blues side. Do you think differently? Flick through the pages to see our thought process behind it all.

Back between the sticks after Ryan Schofield deputised for him on Tuesday night.

1. GK: Will Norris

Back between the sticks after Ryan Schofield deputised for him on Tuesday night. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Zak Swanson has another opportunity following Rafferty’s suspension.

2. RB: Zak Swanson

Zak Swanson has another opportunity following Rafferty’s suspension. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Back in the starting XI after a substitute appearance on Tuesday.

3. CB: Regan Poole

Back in the starting XI after a substitute appearance on Tuesday. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A solid option to have, and a strong aerial presence.

4. CB: conor Shaughnessy

A solid option to have, and a strong aerial presence. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPeterborough UnitedLeague One