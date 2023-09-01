Portsmouth host Peterborough United at Fratton Park once again - but what side will John Mousinho go for this time?

It's Part Two as Portsmouth welcome Peterborough United to Fratton Park for the second time this week, this time in League One.

The Posh won on penalties on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup with both sides making the changes. David Ajiboye opened the scoring for Darren Ferguson's side, and scored the decisive spot-kick as they won 5-4 on penalties.

Both Joe Morrell and Abu Kamara missed their efforts from 12-yards, but there was at least the positive of Christian Saydee opening his account for the club. The 21-year-old had been biding his time and ended the waiting for his first goals in the royal blue of Portsmouth, and is now hoping to push for a start in the league.

Earlier this week saw the arrival of Tino Anjorin who has joined from Chelsea on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old had been a target for the last month, and his move was finalised on Thursday. Anjorin's arrival offers John Mousinho a different option, and he will be pushing to be involved in the 18-man match-day squad against a promotion rival.

Portsmouth aren't able to call upon Anthony Scully, who has missed the last two games with Stevenage, and will sit out of Saturday's clash. He will be assessed, and there's an upbeat feeling that his injury isn't serious. His absence however does allow someone to step up to the plate and try to make their mark.

Below is how we think John Mousinho might line up his Blues side. Do you think differently? Flick through the pages to see our thought process behind it all.

