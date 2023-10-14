Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club intends to replace all the seating in the 4,700-capacity stand and replace them with newer blue-coloured ones that match those that have been installed in the south, north and Milton End stands in recent years.

It means the Blues will eventually say goodbye to the mosaic of club legend Jimmy Dickinson and the club crest that has proudly adorned seats in the Fratton End since 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both decorative pieces have already been impacted by the installation of 1,500 safe standing seats in the top rows of the stand.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has cost the Blues £225,000 to date. And while Pompey are committed to installing more rail seating if there is demand, a £100,000 upgrade of the seats to have the Fratton End in sync with the rest of the new-look ground is something the club is committed to ‘over time’.

Speaking on the subject of seating to those assembled for the latest Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen said: ‘We’ve installed 1,500 safe standing seats (in the Fratton End) going down to row DD.

‘The current number satisfies the SGSA (Sports Grounds Safety Authority), who were very concerned about persistent standing in the Fratton End, and we are now in a position to progress with our licence application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘To install the current set of rail seats in the Fratton End has cost £225,000. In time, if there’s demand, we could go lower down with rail seating, but for now we’ve satisfied the SGSA, nipped the problem of persistent standing in the bud and reduced the risk of future capacity cuts.

Mosaics depicting Jimmy Dickinson and the Pompey crest have overlooked the Fratton Park pitch since 1997.

‘The seats in the Fratton End will eventually all be blue. The Fratton End used to look modern compared to the ground’s other stands – now it stands out as in need of a refresh! It’s something we will do over time.

‘An individual rail seat costs £150, a standard blue seat £35. To replace the other 3,000 seats in the stand will cost just over £100,000.

‘There are several other competing capital projects. many requiring big expenditure both at the stadium and the training ground, so I have to work with the executive and the Board to plan these incrementally over the next few years, as would be the case in any business or football club.’

Advertisement Hide Ad