Portsmouth play-off hopes officially over as Pigott header brightens dreary Accrington win

The Blues sub won the game with 15 minutes left in the 1-0 success at Fratton Park, in front of a crowd of 17,594.

The goal failed to paper over the cracks of an uninspiring afternoon, however, as the death knell officially sounded for Pompey and the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge miss of Ronny Rosenthal proportions from sub Aaron Pressley meant John Mousinho’s side came away with the points.

Action from today's clash with Accrington

Hayling lad Harry Jewitt-White enjoyed a decent full league debut as Ryley Towler caught the eye on his return to the side.

It was a display which didn’t impress the Fratton faithful, however, on a largely grim afternoon of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half proved a sedate affair with very little going on.

Defender Ethan Hamilton cracked a trio of long-range efforts with Jack Nolan doing likewise. Matt Macey was equal to all of the efforts.

Pompey created very little with Tom Lowery volleying over from a tight angle after 16 minutes.

Some nice football saw Joe Rafferty angle a shot which Lukas Jensen smothered while Michael Jacobs’ effort was blocked 11 minutes before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things didn’t get better after the restart with the Fratton End singing ‘always look on the bright side of life’ perfectly summing things up.

Paddy Lane drove forward in the 63rd minute with his first shot blocked and second going just wide from 20 yards. ‘We’ve had a shot’ reverberated around the ground in a chant laced with irony.

The winger then angled another effort just past the upright as Pompey finally showed signs of life before Rafferty headed just over.

The breakthrough game with 15 minutes left thanks to a moment of quality from Michael Jacobs, as his lovely cross was met with a bullet far post header from Pigott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad