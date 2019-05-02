The EFL have finalised their League One play-off schedule.

However, it is subject to change if Sunderland finish the season in fifth spot because of a possible clash with the city’s half marathon on Sunday, May 12.

At present, though, the teams that finish third and sixth will play their first leg game on Saturday, May 11 (7.30pm), followed by their second-leg clash on Thursday, May 16 (7.45pm).

Pompey currently sit third in the table – two points above Sunderland (fourth) and fifth-placed Charlton – as they prepare to host Accrington on the final day of the season at Fratton Park.

They’re scheduled to face sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers in their play-off semi-final, with Kenny Jackett’s side having home advantage in the second leg.

Yet, stick with us, Peterborough can still claim the final play-off spot if they beat Burton on Saturday and Rovers fail to beat Coventry at home.

Pompey play-off dates confirmed

To complicate matters further, Pompey can, of course, still find themselves contesting the game between fourth and fifth place.

That could happen if they fail to beat Acrington and either Sunderland or Charlton win their respective games against Southend or Rochdale.

At present, though, if the table stays the way it is – Sunderland will be away to Charlton on Sunday, May 12 (12.30pm), before hosting the Addicks at the Stadium of Light on Friday, May 15 (7.45pm).

If the Black Cats finish fifth, however, it all changes – and everything stated above will be flipped on it’s head!

Complicated – I know. I think I need a rest now!

By the way, the final at Wembley will be played on Sunday, May 26 (3pm).