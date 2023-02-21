Although ongoing discussions with Jay Mingi are unaffected as the Blues seek to secure his Fratton Park future.

Following his arrival as head coach last month, John Mousinho continues to assess the playing squad he inherited from Danny Cowley.

As a consequence, he has been granted additional time to formulate an opinion on the 13 contracted players whose deals are scheduled to expire in the summer.

These include Ronan Curtis, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs and Josh Oluwayemi.

And despite Pompey now operating under a sporting director approach, it highlights the crucial input Mousinho’s continues to have on all player decisions.

Hughes told The News: ‘It’s a collective decision between us all and it's something we’ve spoken about.

‘There are certain players out of contract this year that haven’t had the opportunities to get out in front of John yet and John will have a huge say in that as well.

Connor Ogilvie is among 13 Pompey players out of contract at the season's end. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘To be honest, we are in a review stage at the minute, for the reasons where John needs a little longer with certain members of the group and needs to make full assessments with everyone.

‘We need him to be fully brought in on what the process looks like and, being in the middle of February, we have time on our side to a degree.

‘That’s not to say we’re going to sit on our hands for two-and-a-half months and not make decisions, when and where we are able to do so we will do.

‘We just want to make sure we are fully armed going into those decisions and conversations.

‘There are very rarely any days off in football, there’s always different conversations. The window ends and then it turns to the summer, so we just keep the wheels turning.

‘It’s about keeping trying to progress everything and everything moving the best we can.’

Others out of contract in the summer are Kieron Freeman, Jayden Reid, Harry Jewitt-White, Alfie Bridgman and Dan Gifford.

Plus loanees Joe Pigott, Dane Scarlett, Owen Dale, Matt Macey and Di’Shon Bernard will be returning to their parent clubs.

In the case of Mingi, however, the Blues have prioritised a new deal since November, with the 22-year-old a reported target of West Brom.

Hughes added: ‘Talks with Jay are still ongoing.

‘He has suffered a set-back in terms of injury and not yet been out in terms of a full training session with John. That’s really important for both sides – for John to see Jay and Jay to see John.

‘We’re just trying to give it time and obviously with Jay’s age there is a protection for the club considering the fact we are in discussions.