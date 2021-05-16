Portsmouth player of the season Craig MacGillivray moving closer to Fratton exit

Craig MacGillivray looks likely to leave after being named the The News/Sports Mail's Pompey Player of the Season for 2020-21

The News understands it’s becoming more unlikely the reigning Blues player of the season will be at Fratton Park next season.

National reports today emerged MacGillivray will be on his way, as his existing contract comes to a close this summer.

Pompey have stated they remain in talks with the man who’s received Scottish international call-ups, as indicated when they released their retained list yesterday afternoon.

But it appears the chances of those discussions reaching a fruitful conclusion are receding.

MacGillivray told The News last week he wanted to stay at the club he joined in 2018, after leaving League One rivals Shrewsbury.

The prospect of that not happening will disappoint many supporters, with the 28-year-old a landslide winner of The News/Sports Mail player of the season award.

Danny Cowley is preparing a massive overhaul this summer and is determined to shake up his options, with the Blues missing out on the play-offs and remaining in League One for a fifth season.

Although open to keeping MacGillivray as part of that rebuild, Pompey have to decide how far they are prepared to push to make that happen as Cowley prioritises the areas to focus using his playing budget. The club have an option on his existing agreement.

The Blues are in talks with MacGillivray, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough and Ryan Williams who are all about to become free agents.

The reality, however, is there a high chance those discussions will not be fruitful in a number of instances.

A key factor behind that is the Blues looking to raise the bar in terms of quality in the squad, and those players being associated with a failure to deliver Championship football in recent seasons.

MacGillivray was an ever-present last term, producing some excellent form in the process. He has made 135 appearances in his time at Fratton Park, establishing himself as a big fans’ favourite.

