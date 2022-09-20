Portsmouth player ratings gallery: The former Cardiff and Preston players and Spurs loanee driving promotion push as Danny Cowley's summer recruitment shows early signs of paying off
It’s far too early to say who’ll end up as Pompey’s player of the season with the 2022-23 term less than two months old.
However, early contenders will have already emerged from within the Blues’ ranks with 12 games gone and all players, bar a few, hopefully up to speed now with the rigours of the latest League One battle.
Pompey’s unbeaten league start and current second-placed position suggests that is the case as Danny Cowley’s side set their promotion stall out.
But who are the main drivers of that surge and who could be doing more to sustain a push that will hopefully bring with it a spot in the Championship next season?
We’ve taken a look with the help of our match-days ratings from each of the Blues’ games this season to date – and here’s what we found.
Note: Only players who remain with the first-team squad and have played three or more games so far this season have been included.
Additionally, match ratings are only supplied for those who have played at least 15 minutes in each game.
Any appearance or contribution following 75th-minute substitution is not included.