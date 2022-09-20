However, early contenders will have already emerged from within the Blues’ ranks with 12 games gone and all players, bar a few, hopefully up to speed now with the rigours of the latest League One battle.

Pompey’s unbeaten league start and current second-placed position suggests that is the case as Danny Cowley’s side set their promotion stall out.

But who are the main drivers of that surge and who could be doing more to sustain a push that will hopefully bring with it a spot in the Championship next season?

We’ve taken a look with the help of our match-days ratings from each of the Blues’ games this season to date – and here’s what we found.

Note: Only players who remain with the first-team squad and have played three or more games so far this season have been included.

Additionally, match ratings are only supplied for those who have played at least 15 minutes in each game.

Any appearance or contribution following 75th-minute substitution is not included.

Reeco Hackett - 6-2 average Total: 56; Games featured: 9 (four as a sub).

Joe Pigott - 6.5 average Total: 52; Games featured: 8 (two as a sub).

Michael Jacobs - 6.5 average Total: 65; Games featured: 10 (four as a sub).

Zak Swanson - 6.6 average Total: 20; Games featured: 3.