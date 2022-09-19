Blues boss Danny Cowley said it was the appropriate thing to do as Great Britain and Northern Ireland are joined by the rest of the world in saying farewell to their late Monarch.

The Fratton faithful, alongside Plymouth fans, paid their tribute to Elizabeth II with an impeccably observed minute’s silence before Saturday’s home game against the Pilgrims.

It was then followed by a rousing rendition of God Save the King before the action got under way.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are not in action again until Saturday, October 1, because of the international break.

That will give Cowley plenty of time to iron out any issues he identified during the 2-2 draw with Plymouth.

However, that will be put on hold as the Blues are given today off so that they can mark today’s historic moment at Westminster Abbey.

Spelling out his and the team’s schedule over the coming days, Cowley told BBC Solent: ‘I think for us, we’re going to give the boys the Bank Holiday Monday off, because, for us, I just think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘I think then we’ll have a group in on Tuesday, do individual specific work, which some of them need, we will then have the whole group back in Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and have three really good days.

‘Then we’re going to give them the weekend, because, as footballers, they don’t get that many weekends, so when you can give them a weekend give them Saturday and Sunday.

‘It also allows us as staff to get out and watch some football.

‘I think I’ve got a double header – I’ve got Forest Green-Exeter at 12pm (on Saturday0 and then I’ve got Bristol Rovers-Accrington at 3pm.