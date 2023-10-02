Pompey’s 2-1 win at Wigan maintained their status as League One’s pace-setters.

The come-from-behind win also ensured they retained the honour of being the third-tier’s only remaining unbeaten side.

And speaking of staying unbeaten, the DW Stadium victory also stretched that run to 21 league games, with the Blues’ last defeat registered in March.

Plenty of reasons to remain particularly positive, you’d agree!

However, surprisingly, the performance put in by John Mousinho’s troops – with Paddy Lane scoring his third goal on the bounce and Regan Poole scoring for the second game in a row – wasn’t deemed worthy enough to warrant a presence in the latest League One Team of the week.

Instead, that privilege goes to predominately Charlton – who drew 0-0 at Shrewsbury – Northampton and Oxford players following their respective teams’ performances at the weekend. By the way, Northampton beat Exeter away 2-0, while Oxford won away at Stevenage 3-1.

Here’s the latest team of the week, with no room for any Pompey player!

1 . Goalkeeper: Harry Isted (Charlton) whoscored.com rating: 8.03. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Right-back: Jadel Katongo (Peterborough United) whoscored.com rating: 8.1. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3 . Centre-back 1: Elliott Moore (Oxford United) whoscored.com rating: 8.03. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales