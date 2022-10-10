Danny Cowley’s latest debutant Brian Quarm represents a prime example of the Academy’s recruitment policy, following his arrival from Fulham.

The versatile defender was released by the Cottages along with Dan Murray last summer after failing to earn a scholarship.

However, the pair impressed during Fratton Park trials to be taken on by the Blues as first-year scholars.

Quarm subsequently appeared as an 82nd-minute substitute for Jay Mingi in last week’s 5-0 Papa John’s Trophy success over Aston Villa Under-21s.

Meanwhile, Murray was an unused substitute alongside promising keeper Malachi Osei-Owusu.

And both Quarm and Murray could feature in tomorrow night’s Hampshire Senior Cup encounter with Southampton at Fratton Park (7.30pm).

Academy lead professional development phase coach Zesh Rehman told The News: ‘Dan and Brian were in the same team at Fulham, they know each other, so it’s easier to integrate them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Quarm (left) and Dan Murray (right) warm-up before Pompey's Papa John's Trophy match with Aston Villa Under-21s. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s a good option looking at other Academies because they have good pedigree, they've already had a good grounding in the Academy system and come with certain tools already in the locker.

‘With whoever comes there is work to be done, they are still young, but that’s what we are here for.

‘Brian had a trial period with us, we saw him in a number of games and a number of situations against different types of opponents before we made a decision – and he came through with flying colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We had to make an assessment on him based on some of the criteria we’re looking for and he has done really well.

‘Brian and I have little informal chats, as I do with all the boys, and the key thing for him is to keep that triallist mentality every single week, which he has done to be fair.

‘That relationship with Fulham was already established before I came, it’s obviously a club I know well, but was built up between Greg (Miller) and them.

‘Recruitment is really important and we will look at that for next year’s group, that’s half the battle. If you can get that right it’s a good starting point.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quarm has made five starts for the Academy this season, while Murray has featured on six occasions, with two coming from the bench.

Rehman, who spent 10 years as a Fulham player, added: ‘Dan is a midfield player who can also play at the back and was here a little bit before Brian, so helped him settle in.

‘There have also been opportunities to train with the first-team, Danny and Nicky have been great in integrating them, while involving them the other night.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.