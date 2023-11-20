Derek Adams is someone who has done little to endear himself to Pompey fans

Pompey fans will have reason to celebrate today.

It looks like they won’t be bumping into long-time foe Derek Adams any time soon. That’s because the Scot - who often displays a dislike for the Blues - has quit his role as Morecambe boss and is set to become the new manager of Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The move will bring his near eight-and–a-half-year spell in English football to an end as he heads to Victoria Park for the fifth time in his career - twice as a player and now as he appraoches his third stint as manager.

During his time south of the border, Adams managed Plymouth, Bradford and Morecambe twice. And at each club, he managed to rub Pompey up the wrong way with his barbed remarks and views.

The catalyst appeared to be his well-documented feud with former Blues boss Paul Cook, which gained traction after Plymouth’s victory over Pompey in the 2015-16 League Two play-offs. However, in a recent interview, the former midfielder claimed it was Cook who instigated the strained relationship. Speaking in the Pilgrims Podcast last month, Adams claimed Cook took umbrage over his rival’s refusal to engage in any process that would see Plymouth striker Reuben Reid move to Fratton Park.

Regardless of who started it, Adams has certainly continued his apparent antipathy of all things Pompey. Indeed, speaking to The News last November, former Fratton favourite Gareth Evans revealed details of his time working with the Scot at Bradford. He was convinced Adams still bore a long-standing grudge over Pompey edging his Plymouth side to the League Two title in 2016-17.

Evans said: ‘Me and Derek Adams don't like each other. We had a few run-ins on the touchline at Pompey, the clubs hated each other.

‘I didn’t like some of the things he said after games, they were wrong.

‘He was appointed Bradford manager and I went all summer not thinking too much about it. We came in for the first day of pre-season and no-one had met the guy.

‘So there we were, all sat in the room waiting for him, this was the first time to introduce himself as a manager and for us to find out what he expected of us, to possibly learn a little of his philosophy and how he wants us to play.

‘Adams walked into the room and the first thing he said as manager of Bradford City was “Not got a problem with you Gareth, don’t worry about it. It’s water under the bridge”.

‘Not “Hi, I’m Derek, nice to meet you lads. I’m proud to be here, we’re looking to get promotion this season”. Which is what you would expect him to say.

‘I sat there thinking “What?”. Of all the things you could say. This was his first impression, none of the staff had met him, none of the physios, the chef was in the background making breakfast for everyone. It was just bizarre.’

Adams’ hostility to the Blues also continued at Morecambe as he often amplified his post-match analysis of games against Pompey, much to the Fratton faithful’s annoyance.

Such petty behaviour is not something they’ve had to put up with this term, given Morecambe’s relegation to League Two at the end of last term. Now there’s an even greater distance between the two warring factions, with Adams on the verge of returning to the Scottish Premiership.

It makes you wonder what he’ll make of Ryan Leak and Connor Randall, though - two current Ross County players who made appearances for Pompey, albeit as triallists!