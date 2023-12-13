The arrival from Cardiff City last year has big ambitions for the club he support as the former Bristol City midfielder aims to skipper the Blues to success this term.

Marlon Pack allowed himself to glimpse towards the dream of achieving Pompey glory this season as he embraced the pressure of delivering success. But the Blues skipper underlined the lengthy mileage still to be put in this term, after his side moved six points clear at the top of League One.

The dominant performance against Bolton in Monday’s top-of-the-table clash has given supporters another shot in the arm over this season's possibilities.

Pack knows all about the scenes success will create, with the Buckland boy witnessing first hand the celebrations from promotion to the Premier League 20 years ago and lifting the FA Cup in the 2008.

As one of his city’s sons, adding another chapter will be especially poignant for the homegrown talent.

Speaking in association with Sky Bet, Pack said: ‘You’ve just got to try to imagine yourself being a captain for the football club that you've grown up supporting, and winning promotion with them - and then the aftermath that brings, especially with the fans of Portsmouth.

'There's pressure that comes with that, and that's something that I thrive off, it's something that I've taken within me, and it also drives you even further to make sure that you want to succeed.

'There's no guarantee of being successful - but what I can guarantee is that us as a group and me as an individual will be doing our all to make sure we will be successful at this football club.

‘It's thinking about those moments. I've been there. I was always there. I was there after the FA Cup final on the Southsea Common. I was there when we won promotion to the Premiership from Division One in 2003/04.

‘I've been on that Southsea Common, and I know the scenes that can create. To experience that as a player - I probably can't even put into words what it would mean. There are so many games to go – massive football cliché, but we’ve obviously got to take it game by game.'

The aims have been clear since the moment arrived back at Pompey in the summer of 2022, with unfinished business for the 32-year-old after his exit following just two sub appearances in 2011.

With Pack more accustomed Pompey’s back story than most, he knows where the ambitions like. Yet, when it comes to delivering promotion at the seventh time of asking, he believes the challenge is arguably a tougher one than it was 12 months ago.

Pack added: ‘Being a local boy, it's a dream, to play for the club – and to help the club get back to where it belongs. Portsmouth belong in the Premier League, however, there's stepping stones to get there, and then unfortunately, in recent years, the club have had turbulent times.

‘I think the transition of the club from when I've been here in this spell - in a short period of over 12 months - has been huge, the progression has been massive, and I can see now the stepping stones that they've made to make sure that when we do become a Championship club - whether this season or whenever the club's ready for it.

‘For me, it will be extra special to lead the team into the Championship and win promotion. This division (League One) is very tough, with some fantastic teams in the division. I think you're looking at it last year and thinking Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Ipswich have been promoted, so in theory the league should be a lot easier or weaker.

‘I think if anything the sides have got better – Bolton were a good side last year, and I think they're even better (this season). Derby are a better side this year, Peterborough are always good at this division, and Oxford United had a fantastic start.