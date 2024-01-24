Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An eye-catching piece of transfer business in the can for one of the game’s bright, young things.

And an impressive deal to seriously strengthen a crucial department in need of improvement.

That is the January window business completed by Pompey so far, as we now enter the final week of a period of activity which more often than not reaches a frantic crescendo.

But what comes next in a spell which, make no bones about it, is going to be imperative for hopes of reaching the Championship?

The arrival of Myles Peart-Harris was celebrated this week, amid all the delighted memes and Gifs we’ve come to associate with a Fratton unveiling.

The Brentford rising star brings a versatile attacking boost to Pompey’s options, with ball-carrying quality and an injection of the pace and power John Mousinho desires - hopefully along with the goals and assists required.

QPR were headed off for the former Chelsea man, with Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday others touted with interest in the 21-year-old.

Peart-Harris follows Matt Macey into the building, with the former loanee the first new face (this season anyway) through the door a couple of weeks ago.

The fact a back-up keeper’s arrival was recognised as such a decent piece of business, is testament to both the impression made by the former Arsenal man last season on loan - and the need to bring greater depth and quality, in support of Will Norris.

It’s what happens now, of course, we all have our eyes on now, however.

And we now have a new name re-emerging, with Pompey ready to make a move for Wigan’s Callum Lang.

Lang is a name which has already surfaced this month, with sporting director Rich Hughes distancing the Blues from talk of interest, albeit with the caveat on January 9 there wasn’t interest ‘at this point’.

Now we know there’s been manoeuvres with a bid expected to be tabled for the 25-year-old, while former Wigan manager Leam Richardson is also keen at Rotherham.

The News have consistently reported this month Mousinho has been looking for additional pace and power out wide - and with Lang able to play across the front three, albeit mainly on the right, he fits the bill.

So that is where the focus lies in that area, but bet on twists and turns with plenty of variables on a now shortening shortlist of serious targets in that department.

And when it comes to the other player likely to arrive through the door, there is likely to be a target or two surfacing between now and the deadline.

A new central defender is sought, with Ipswich’s George Edmundson the only credible name to emerge so far. That is now realistically a long shot, with Pompey given indications a deal was viable this month, before the former Rangers man re-emerged back in Kieran McKenna’s first-team picture after not appearing since October.

Mousinho is clear, however, a new addition has to be an improvement on existing options. With Conor Shaughnessy largely outstanding this season and Sean Raggett excellent since stepping in for the injured Regan Poole, that’s no mean feat at this level.

There is even the possibility Pompey choose to go with what they’ve got there, rather than settle for a lesser option.