John Mousinho revealed Pompey will be prepared to shell out for any last-minute gems which surface in the transfer window.

And the Blues boss told how the club’s recruitment team will be on the lookout for any exciting late, late talent which becomes available before the 11pm deadline on Thursday night.

Mousinho used the example of Paddy Lane’s name emerging in the latter stages of his first window at Fratton Park, as something which could well happen again this time around.

Pompey quickly mobilised to pay £250,000 for the winger who’d been linked with the likes of Brighton and West Ham, when it became clear he was available.

After a period of adjustment, the winger has made a big impression - scoring seven goals so far and stating he’s in the ‘the form of my life’.

Mousinho explained how Lane’s name was not on the radar until late in the transfer window narrative, but Pompey’s recruitment team were across developments.

Owners Tornante then gave the green light to get the deal the green light, in what proved a smart piece of Pompey business.

Mousinho feels there certainly is leeway for a similar to unfold this time around.

When asked if there was a potential to sign a surprise target before the close of the window, the Pompey boss said: ‘Definitely - Paddy was an interesting one last year like that.

‘He was one who wasn’t obvious until right at the end - then signed Paddy on deadline day.

‘When we had my first recruitment meeting when I took my job and were looking at what the possibilities were for the last 10 days of the window, we hadn’t mentioned Paddy at all at that point.

‘He came into the fray very late - and those sort of opportunities we will always be in the lookout for.