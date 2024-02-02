Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho heralded an invigorated Pompey squad ready for promotion battle at the close of an eye-catching transfer window.

Supporters are calling it the best winter period of transfer activity seen at Fratton Park in years, as business officially came to a close at 11pm last night.

Sporting director, Rich Hughes, has overseen the arrival of five new faces in a critical period when it comes to Championship ambitions.

Matt Macey, Tom McIntyre, Owen Moxon, Callum Lang and Myles Peart-Harris have given a much-needed injection of talent to a squad hit by the season-ending losses of Regan Poole and Alex Robertson, over the first half of the campaign.

With McIntyre and Ipswich’s George Edmundson the preferred targets for the middle of defence, Mousinho is delighted Pompey have been able to bring in the additions they prioritised this month.

He said: ‘We’ve tried to cover off the areas we felt a bit weak in with the fact we’ve got Regan out for so long.

‘There’s the middle of the park with Ben (Stevenson) injured and potential for Joe (Morrell) being injured.

'Tino (Anjorin) is injured and there’s almost a like-for-like replacement with Myles. Then there’s Callum (Lang) who added fire power - and that’s a real bonus for us.

‘We’ve got most of the targets we wanted to bring in. We genuinely had to wait on them, that’s why it went towards the back end for them

‘We wanted to be patient and we’re happy with the business we’ve done.'

There’s been wall-to-wall positivity from fans over Pompey’s recruitment and the backing from owners Tornante this month.

Mousinho feels the club’s position at the head of the table with hopes high of what can be achieved this term, aided the club in getting the deals they wanted over the line.

He added: ‘It’s hopefully a sign of where the club’s at, a sign of what the owners want to do and how far we’ve come in terms of transfer windows.

‘The fact is we’ve been able to strengthen and build upon a really positive start to the season.

‘That’s the beauty of putting ourselves in this position. We’ve been able to push the button on a couple of signings here and there.

'It has made it easier to bring players in, because the lure is if we go on a decent run over the next 16 games there’s a chance to end up playing in the Championship next season.