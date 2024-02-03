Invigorated Portsmouth show their class to extend League One lead against Northampton

Pompey celebrate today against Northampton.

Ten-man Pompey turned on the style to extend their League One lead against Northampton.

The energised Blues cruised to a 4-1 success at Fratton Park, with two-goal star man Paddy Lane lighting up the win.

Connor Ogilive opened the scoring either side of Lane’s impressive double, before Callum Lang crowned his home debut with his maiden goal in royal blue at PO4.

There was controversy as Tom McIntyre was harshly dismissed for a foul on his debut for a foul on Mitch Pinnock - a decision the Blues will surely appeal.

John Mousinho’s side looked invigorated from their January business and full of ideas on a day to savour for the vast majority of the 19,245 crowd.

Pompey flew out of the traps with Bishop just about offside as he put in the loose ball, after Ogilvie’s 20 yarder was parried.

Ogilvie then put his side in the lead in the seventh minute, as he stooped to head home a delightful Marlon Pack free-kick.

It was two in the 16th minute as a raking Pack crossfield ball got Lane away and the impressive winger cut in and finished with certainty past Lee Burge.

Ogilvie almost had a second in the 28th minute but couldn’t quite force home Pack’s cross from close range.

Seconds later Lane crossed dangerously, but Bishop couldn’t quite apply the final touch.

Bishop could have put the game beyond doubt two minutes before the break, but his penalty to Burge’s left lacked conviction and was easily saved after Harvey Lintott shoved Myles Peart-Harris in the back.

There was controversy nine minutes after the restart as McIntyre was dismissed on his bow - in harsh fashion.

It appeared a firm but fair tackle from the new boy on Mitch Pinnock with Fratton incensed as red Sam Purkiss produced a red card.

Incredibly that was the the cue for Pompey to turn up the heat on the visitors with Lang freeing Lane in the 58th minute, with the winger advancing and finishing with aplomb from the edge of the box.

Lang then made it four with 19 minutes remaining, as he thumped home his first Fratton goal in royal blue after Pack’s free-kick fell to the new boy.