Marlon Pack admitted he’s concerned about the direction football’s headed after Tom McIntyre’s debut red card.

The Pompey skipper believes the defender was on the receiving end of a ‘really harsh’ decision from referee Sam Purkiss, in the 4-1 win over Northampton.

McIntyre was given his marching orders on his bow following his arrival from Reading, for what appeared a firm but fair challenge.

The Blues are weighing up an appeal for what will be a three-game ban for the 25-year-old - who left the ground on crutches and a protective boot, after the incident with Mitch Pinnock.

Pack has no doubt his new team mate was hard done by, with the Buckland boy fearful about what it means for the game if such tackles are deemed worthy of a dismissal.

He said: ‘It looked really harsh.

‘It seems that’s the way football’s gone. You can sometimes hear fans groaning for you not making a tackle, speaking on players’ behalf, you’re wary of it.

‘I was sent off a couple of times last year for yellow cards that were minimal.

‘You’re always on the edge, and it does feel it’s becoming a bit of a non-contact sport.

‘There was a couple of good challenges here which are easy ones to get the crowd off their seats.

‘But I think you will see it come out of the game because you see ones where he’s won the ball clearly, but has momentum and followed through. I’m pretty sure, though, that’s how momentum works.

‘There’s not a fear of tackling but there’s a fear a miniscule timing error means you’re in trouble.

'If you tackle on a yellow card now you’re in trouble, because it doesn’t take much to get a yellow.

‘At our level we aren’t privy to all the benefits you get at a higher level.’

Pack feels another strand to the conversation over McIntyre’s red card, is what could happen if he doesn’t make the kind of firm-but-fair tackle on Pinnock without being committed.

He feels that could end up resulting in a serious injury for a player who has quickly made a positive impact at his new club, since arriving last week from the Royals.

Pack added: ‘With Tom’s one if you don’t go in and leave your leg in there I genuinely feel he’s on the receiving end of something quite major.