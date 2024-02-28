4 . Colby Bishop - 8

Seems perverse to say it hasn’t been plain sailing for the Magic Man this season - especially when he’s bagged 16 goals and is one shy of the division’s top scorer! Six penalties have supplemented his total and there’s been misses from 12 yards along with a relative barren spell from open play - but Bishop continues to be so important to John Mousinho’s approach, as a textbook exponent in the art of leading the line. Photo: Bryn Lennon