What a season it's been for Pompey so far and John Mousinho's squad.
It's been a campaign full of impressive performances for so many different reasons, as players live up to their billing, surprise packages emerge and assets grow.
But who are the players who have shone brightest so far? And who is finding form at just the right moment in the campaigh?
Pompey writer Jordan Cross has given his personal view of John Mousinho's squad with a rating out of 10 (players need to have made at least five appearances to feature).
2. Will Norris - 8
Sixteen clean sheets so far for a player who’s become crucial to Pompey’s approach under John Mousinho. Distribution has been a revelation with some ridiculous passing to get attacks going - but also some impressive stops at critical moments to arguably the most important player in team.
3. Tino Anjorin - 6
Took time to build fitness after injury issues and was showing signs of promise before serious hamstring injury struck at Chesterfield in November. There's hope attacking talent could still have a role to play this term.
4. Colby Bishop - 8
Seems perverse to say it hasn’t been plain sailing for the Magic Man this season - especially when he’s bagged 16 goals and is one shy of the division’s top scorer! Six penalties have supplemented his total and there’s been misses from 12 yards along with a relative barren spell from open play - but Bishop continues to be so important to John Mousinho’s approach, as a textbook exponent in the art of leading the line. Photo: Bryn Lennon