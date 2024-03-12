‘Form unsurpassed’, ’imperious’, ‘what bottle!’: check out Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Burton Albion win

The ratings are in from tonight's clash with Burton Albion.

By Jordan Cross
Published 12th Mar 2024, 21:53 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 22:58 GMT

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?

Marlon Pack was MOTM against Burton

Denied clean sheet number 18 by Brayford but otherwise another competent showing from Pompey’s No1

2. Will Norris - 7

Showed Burton what they were missing as imperious form continued. Feels likes it’s becoming two-horse race with Marlon Pack for player of the season honours

3. Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Extra emphasis on building play against deep opposition, which he took on gamely. It was the bread and butter defending which was important at times, however, with some key interventions.

4. Sean Raggett - 7

