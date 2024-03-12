Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?
1. Marlon Pack was MOTM against Burton
2. Will Norris - 7
Denied clean sheet number 18 by Brayford but otherwise another competent showing from Pompey’s No1
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 8
Showed Burton what they were missing as imperious form continued. Feels likes it’s becoming two-horse race with Marlon Pack for player of the season honours
4. Sean Raggett - 7
Extra emphasis on building play against deep opposition, which he took on gamely. It was the bread and butter defending which was important at times, however, with some key interventions. Photo: Jason Brown