Portsmouth boss details remit for new defender as January player hunt continues

Pompey have lost their key summer arrival from Lincoln City and Arsenal signing at the back - but will focus on a specialist defender in the window. John Mousinho explains why,

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey will focus their January defender hunt on a specialist centre-half.

And boss John Mousinho has revealed his thinking over likely steering away from a more versatile option at the back in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues are actively pursuing a new recruit to go into the back four, before the close of the winter window on February 1.

That has been the case since losing the services of key figure Regan Poole with a season-ending knee injury, at the start of November.

Pompey have since been hit by the news of Zak Swanson being ruled out, as the former Arsenal man this week underwent a second operation for a groin injury.

That leaves Joe Rafferty as the only orthodox right-back available, as the season enters a crucial period. Mousinho is not anticipating a new face being able to fill both roles, however, with his preference for a standout specialist in one area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘They (versatile players) are difficult players to find.

‘Regan had the capability to play as a centre-half and right-back as well, but apart from that the three centre-halves at the club are out-and-out centre-halves.

‘I’m not saying they wouldn’t be able to do a job in other positions, but their strengths are towards playing there.

‘I know Conor Shaughnessy can play in the middle of the park, but we’ve shown this year his best position is centre-back. If a player like that pops up then great, but they are few and bar between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Also for the most part players who specialise in one position tend to be the ones you want to go after.