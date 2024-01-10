The former MK Dons and Barnsley winger, who made his top-flight bow at the age of 18, is set to stay at Fratton Park.

Pompey are set to offer Josh Martin at Fratton future.

The News understands the Blues are set to hand the winger a deal to remain at PO4 for the rest of the season.

Martin arrived in November on a short-term agreement, after spending a period training with John Mousinho’s squad.

The 22-year-old has made four appearances in two league starts and has become a popular figure within a harmonious first-team group.

That has made a positive impression with Mousinho, who feels the former Arsenal academy youngster is a useful asset to have within his group for a crucial second half of the campaign.

Pompey’s recruitment will be brought into focus this month, with the squad reeling from the hammer blows of losing arguably its two standout performers this season.

Regan Poole’s season is over after picking up a knee injury at Chesterfield in November, which has required surgery.

He’s now been joined on the sidelines by Alex Robertson, with the news emerging he is also out for the campaign after injuring his hamstring in training.

Martin’s incoming arrival won’t deter Pompey from pursuing another winger over the rest of the window. Meanwhile, Mousinho has made it clear he will need a replacement for Robertson before February 1.