The former Arsenal pair have arrived and John Mousinho has explained the thinking behind deals for former Luton Town keeper and Norwich City winger.

John Mousinho admitted he felt the need to bolster Pompey’s goalkeeper options in the transfer window.

And he believes Josh Martin had earned a Fratton stay, as he looks to add depth and options to his squad for the second half of the campaign.

The Blues made their first moves in the January window last week, with Macey signing a deal until the end of the campaign and Martin extending his stay until the summer.

The Fratton faithful know all about Macey, after the strong impression made on loan during the second half of last term.

Mousinho explained the 29-year-old’s signing was not a reflection on Will Norris, who has been a standout performer.

There’s been concerns of back-up keeper Ryan Schofield, with a decision to be made on whether he departs on loan before the close of the window.

The Pompey boss is clear, however, the move is one which improves his squad.

Mousinho said: ‘We just wanted to strengthen the goalkeeping department if possible.

‘Matt came up and that was someone we thought would make us stronger as a squad, so we thought we’d do it. We know everything we need to know about Matt, so it’s a very easy transition back in.

‘It’s far too early to make any decision on that (Schofield), we’ll see how things will pan out over the next couple of weeks and make a decision later on.

‘The competition has always been strong in that department. Before Leyton Orient we had the best defensive record in the league. A lot of that comes from the goalkeeper, back four and everything we do in front.

‘It wasn’t a case of bringing in competition to sharpen anything up in Will’s game. It was just the fact we could strengthen the squad - that was the rationale behind that.

Martin’s new terms were confirmed on Friday, with the former Arsenal youngster making five appearances after signing deal in October, after a period on trial.

Mousinho has seen enough from the man who left Norwich in the summer to extend his stay.