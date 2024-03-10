Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans are showing their force as they aim to roar their side to the Championship.

After the memorable wall of noise carried their side over the line at Fratton Park against Oxford United last weekend, 2,115 fans travelled to the north west for the 0-0 draw with Blackpool yesterday.

They contributed to a cracking atmosphere at Bloomfield Road, as 11, 811 watched events unfold with Tangerines supporters also playing their part in a raucous occasion.

There may have been a tinge of disappointment at one point not being turned into three, as Blackpool played more than half a game with 10 men following Jordan Rhodes’ dismissal.

But the Pompey faithful could see the endeavour present in the performance from their players as they hit the woodwork three time - and made their feelings known on the full-time whistle.

Chants of ‘we are top of the league’ rang around Blackpool’s home along with the Pompey Chimes, as Mousinho’s men reciprocated their appreciation.

The News were there to capture the synergy between supporters and players - which you can see in our brilliant video.