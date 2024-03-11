Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marlon Pack believes a maximum on Pompey’s Fratton return will make Blackpool’s draw a plus point.

The Blues skipper was left frustrated by his side failing to return a maximum, after the 0-0 draw against the 10-man Tangerines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Pack reckons a win against Burton Albion tomorrow will shine a more positive light on the outcome at Bloomfield Road, before a massive trip to Peterborough.

The Buckland boy pointed out how John Mousinho’s men were left disappointed by the 1-1 draw at Oxford at the end of January, as the home side scored late.

But that was followed up by the 4-1 romp over Northampton and a further three maximums, to make the point look like a decent one in the context of decent extended form.

Pack feels the same will apply to what unfolded on Saturday, if the leaders then deliver a win against the Brewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘It’s been a message we’ve had a lot of times this season.

‘Most recently it was when we conceded late at Oxford, which was a sucker punch.

‘We then said it would end up being a good point if we won on Saturday, which we did.

‘Usually our responses and bouncing back makes these games decent away points - that’s how it has to be against Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We want to go on and perform at home, but at this stage of the season it’s going out and picking up the points. This is one point more towards where we want to be.’

Pack made no attempt to hide his disappointment at Pompey not breaching the Blackpool defence, after Jordan Rhodes walked towards the end of the first half.

But he knows there’s no time to linger on those events at a critical moment in the season.

Pack added: ‘It’s a bit disappointing, but you get over it on reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve hit the woodwork three times against a side with one of the best home records in this league.