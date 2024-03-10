Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Critchley felt referee Ed Duckworth produced a perplexing display for both teams in their Bloomfield Road stalemate.

And the Tangerines boss has promised to appeal Jordan Rhodes’ first-half dismissal, after he was controversially dismissed in the 0-0 draw.

Blackpool were furious over the striker walking just before the break, after tangling with Joe Rafferty and made their feelings known to the official at the interval.

Critchley pulled no punches over the official’s display and promised to appeal the decision.

He told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘I thought the game was too much for the ref anyway - for both teams the decisions were bewildering, but as per usual it’s us who are on the end of the major decision in the game.

‘It’s happened countless times, we’ve had three written apologies this season, but it might be four now. There’s no point speaking to them, as all I do is get myself in trouble. I made my feelings clear at half time, but that was probably letting off a bit of steam, afterwards I was concentrating on the players and supporters to make sure they feel good about themselves after an outstanding team performance.

‘I couldn’t believe, I was actually shouting for a foul on Jake Beesley - it was clear, as the ball goes up and as he turns, he’s dragged to the ground. Then you see Rhodesy compete for the ball and it’s a coming together, so I’m thinking it’s just a foul, but when I turned around the ref’s got the red card in his hand - I was in shock, it’s an unbelievable decision. We shall appeal it obviously, and we expect the authorities to see sense and do the right thing.’

Critchley was certain the referee’s red card decision ruined the game as a spectacle, as Blackpool sat deep after the restart and was certain his side were on top before the call two minutes before the break.

He added: ‘It was a strange decision, everyone would agree with that. If the referee had done his job properly it wouldn’t have got to that point, and he wouldn’t have contested for the ball. He got one million and one decisions wrong and that was another one.

‘I don’t think Jordan could believe what happened either, I don’t think the ref knows him very well because he’s probably not been sent off too many times in his career. Joe Rafferty is a wily old campaigner, he knows exactly what he’s doing and unfortunately the referee fell for it.

