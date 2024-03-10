Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Missed a golden opportunity to pull ahead but we still are sitting in a very good spot. Lots of posts but we weren’t clinical. 9 games to go and a quick turnaround for Tuesday back at Fratton is good. Will need everyone there to back to squad. Safe travels to the away fans… @eric_eisner

Would have taken a point before KO, difficult place to go Blackpool!! Could have won it towards the end but another point on the board. A couple of other results went in our favour again, roll on Tuesday!!! #Pompey @capfc11

Interesting that Portsmouth’s five-point lead at the summit of League One is the widest advantage that any of the leaders have in the top four divisions. Obviously you’ve still got to finish the job, but shows the level that this #Pompey team are operating at. @chriswisey

Couldn’t have asked for anything more in the circumstances created by the mother of all bad refereeing decisions! Well played! @ClaireBartle2

Good game today guys good luck for the rest of the season. @PompeyDan92

What a performance, especially considering it was 12v10 @sam_lowe03

Good point in difficult circumstances. Determination and togetherness @Grimmy1998 different class mate @RichODonnell23

That ref needs to never step foot on a football field again, Rhodes hasn't a violent bone in his body. EFL is embarrassing when it comes to refs @CraigRo50150317

I'm quite amazed by how many 'Doubting Thomases' there seem to be among the #Pompey fan base right now. I'm not suggesting it's 'a job done' yet but, looking at the table, surely we'd all rather be where we are now than anywhere else? I'm sure Mous and the lads would! PUP. @PropPersonnel

A valuable point against a Blackpool side that have been very successful against the top teams this year. #pompey #pup #portsmouth @ArtistNdl

Got back last night think highlight was Abdul our Pompey steward was very popular yesterday lovely man @Kimmybanks67

Not a bad point on paper! Atmosphere was spot on again there from. The travelling support! Keep going #pompey @kyleraffoefc