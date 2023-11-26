The Blackpool boss has given an honest assessment of events at Fratton Park against Pompey as Bolton went top of League One.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley felt his team got the rub of the green as his side knocked Pompey off their League One perch.

But the Tangerines boss believes his team deserved the luck which went their way in the 4-0 romp at Fratton Park, as he praised the Blues’ quality.

Critchley’s side were undoubtedly good value for their victory as they put Pompey’s 27-game league sequence to bed, but had decisions at key moments go in their favour.

Jake Beesley’s second goal was offside amid a spell when ref Ollie Yates failed to give a strong appeal for a penalty, as Kenny Dougall appeared to catch Abu Kamara in the box.

Critchley feels his side dealt with Pompey’s first-half threat and showed their quality in an impressive showing.

He told the Blackpool Gazette: 'We got off to a good start, I thought Portsmouth showed their quality in the first half. You can see the confidence with which they play.

'They caused us some problems, but we had some good moments and caused them some problems. The sending off obviously helps and we’ve gone on to score a few more goals.

'You could say things have slightly gone for us, but I think we’ve deserved that for our intent and for playing with bravery and courage. Little goals and moments have gone our way and that was the difference, but I wouldn’t want to take anything away from the players and our performance because we were excellent.'

Critchley believes his team’s win can now be a springboard for further success this season.

He added: 'It’s a big result for us coming to a team who is unbeaten and in form at home. You don’t get a tougher game.

'Our intent was to come here and try to win the game and take the game to Portsmouth. I think you saw that with the team selection. I think the aim for anyone playing against Portsmouth was to break that unbeaten run. That’s what we said: “at some point that unbeaten run will end, so why not us?”

'We’ve gone away from home and competed with the best teams in this division and we’ve done that again. I hope it gives the players belief, it should do. I think the belief has been growing in the group.