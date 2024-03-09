LIVE Blackpool v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and commentary from Bloomfield Road
Good afternoon from Blackpool as Pompey bid to take another step towards the Championship.
We're bringing you all the build-up from the meeting with the Tangerines before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it's more chat and video before bringing you live kick-by-kick commentary when the actions gets underway from 3pm.
Ian Evatt still has his eyes on Pompey
Ian Evatt hasn’t given up hope of leapfrogging table-topping Pompey and lifting the League One title at the end of the season.
And the Bolton boss’ confidence in overhauling the six-point gap that currently exists between the division’s top-two sides comes down to two things, in his opinion - the Blues’ tougher run-in and a belief that his Wanderers players are rediscovering their best form.
The Trotters moved into the automatic promotion places and lessened Pompey’s advantage thanks to a dramatic 2-2 draw at fellow promotion-chasers Barnsley on Tuesday night. It’s a result that suited John Mousinho’s side, with the Tykes demonstrating in recent weeks that they, too, have creditable top-two claims. It also kept Bolton at arms length, with more important promotion points dropped at a key stage of the season.
Both the Blues and Wanderers - plus third-placed Derby - now have 10 games remaining to determine their League One fates. And while both have tricky fixtures still to navigate - including fixtures against Paul Warne’s Rams and a head-to-head at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on April 13 - Evatt believes his side’s remaining games are the easier of the two.
Speaking to The Bolton News, he said: ‘At the minute Portsmouth are in the strongest position but, arguably, they have also got the toughest run-in. When you are playing regular football, as we are at the moment, a lot can change in a week. We have seen it ourselves.
‘Obviously, for us it is about putting points on the board with good performances and focusing on what we do. Everything else will take care of itself.
‘It is impossible as a human not to cast a wandering eye on other teams. But I have told the players that it needs to be me, the staff and the fans, they need to concentrate on performing for our club for the last 10 games.’
Bolton’s midweek draw at Barnsley came hot on the heels of a 2-0 win against Cambridge United. That victory stopped the Trotters suffering a third straight defeat and helped put to bed a costly month of February that produced just seven points from a possible 21.
While Pompey head to Blackpool today, Bolton face Exeter at St James Park. Evatt goes into that game confident his players have turned a corner.
He added: ‘I think being in the top two at this point is an incredible achievement, particularly if you throw in the injuries we have had during that time as well. It has been testament to the players that, on the whole, they have managed to find a way to get points on the board.
‘I sense things with the players I’ve got, and I think I’m a pretty good judge on what I am going to get. And I just feel they are coming back to themselves again.
‘The last few games I have sensed that things are starting to click into gear again. Since the turn of the year probably we have been managing games, getting results, but not necessarily being at our best.
‘I get the feeling now that the players are responding and enjoying their work again. We are in for an exciting end to the season.’
It's a big call for John Mousinho to make today
Owen Moxon is ahead of the curve in his Pompey midfield education.
But John Mousinho acknowledged the importance of the Blues continuing to get it right in the middle of the park, to see their promotion push through to a successful conclusion.
Moxon dropped out of the starting XI against Oxford United last weekend with Myles Peart-Harris preferred is a deeper role, in a slightly surprising call from the Pompey boss.
Mousinho felt the Brentford loanee’s quality on the ball was suited to the eventual 2-1 win, while he has also spoken of affording Moxon time to adapt to the requirements of a deep-lying role in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.
Mousinho said: ‘Owen’s done brilliantly well, he’s done well to come into the side and do as well as he’s done in the games he’s played.
‘We’ve got some good results and he’s played really well.
‘At the weekend it was just a different option to bring Myles in there.
‘A lot of the central midfield work we do anyway. We do a huge amount of work with Marlon (Pack) everyday and he’s massively experienced.
‘With Owen it’s about him continuing to adjust and continuing to fit into the system we want to play - and, to be honest, I think he’s ahead of schedule.’
It remains to be seen how Mousinho will approach this afternoon’s clash with Blackpool, as Pompey travel to a side with one of the division’s best home records.
The 37-year-old knows the significance of getting the balance right in a key department at a critical moment in the season.
He added: ‘It’s probably one of the biggest changes tactically from last season to this season, playing with two holding midfielders.
‘There’s the defensive side of it, because a lot of the time you’re matched up against a three in the middle of the park.
‘It’s a cliche, but games are won and lost in the middle of the park - so it’s important getting that right.
‘I thought at times at the weekend we were good when we won the battle and when they were on top of us, they edged it in there.
‘There’s also the demand of getting the ball of the back four and the keeper as well.
‘I think, in terms of bravery to get the ball, it’s something we want to keep encouraging - and also the technical side of how we want that two to have that relationship together. It just takes a bit of time to learn.’