The run-in: how final fixtures compare for Portsmouth, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley & Co in promotion race

By Jordan Cross
Published 4th Mar 2024, 17:05 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 17:11 GMT

We're are now entering the critical home straight in the League One promotion race

But who has a clear run for the finish line - and who has the potential to fall at a critical moment as the field makes their burst towards the Championship?

We've looked at the run-ins of the top 10, who they've got before the end of the campaign and how many of those sides are currently in and around them in the table.

1. The run-in

The finish line is getting nearer for, from left to right, Bolton's Ian Evatt, Pompey's John Mousinho, Derby's Paul Warne and Barnsley's Neill Collins.

Remaining fixtures (two against top 10) Cambridge (H) Bristol Rovers (H) Oxford (A) Leyton Orient (H) Carlisle (A) Reading (A) Wigan (H) Cheltenham (A) Pompey(H)

2. Lincoln City

Remaining fixtures (four against top 10) Wigan (A) Port Vale (H) Stevenage (A) Exeter (H) Lincoln (A) Peterborough (H) Cheltenham (H) Derby (A) Fleetwood (H) Shrewsbury (A)

3. Leyton Orient

Remaining fixtures (three against top 10) Pompey (H) Northampton (A) Wigan (A) Fleetwood (H) Derby (A) Wycombe (H) Cambridge (H) Carlisle (A) Barnsley (H) Reading (A)

4. Blackpool

