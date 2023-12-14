News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth’s outstanding support shapes up against Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Reading & Co in League One home attendance rankings

Fratton Park was packed once again on Monday night with the Sky Sports cameras in town for the clash with Bolton Wanderers. This is how that impacts the EFL League One average attendance rankings.

By Jordan Cross
Published 13th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT

Fratton Park was once again packed to the rafters for Monday night's top-of-the-table clash with Bolton Wanderers.

With 19,052 descending on PO4 for the occasion, that turnout has pushed up the average attendance figure for the Blues fans this season.

This is how the home attendances now ranks across the division this season, as we get set to enter the Christmas period.

Pompey fans were out in force once again on Monday against Bolton. Pic: Jason Brown.

Pompey fans were out in force once again on Monday against Bolton. Pic: Jason Brown.

Average home attendance: 3,241. Home games played: 10.

2. Burton Albion

Average home attendance: 3,241. Home games played: 10.

Average home attendance: 3,318. Home games played: 9.

3. Fleetwood

Average home attendance: 3,318. Home games played: 9.

Average home attendance: 4,251. Home games played: 9.

4. Cheltenham Town

Average home attendance: 4,251. Home games played: 9.

