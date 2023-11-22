They are through to the second round of the competition they won against Sunderland in front of a record crowd in 2019. Want to know what happens next? Look no further.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group stage of the newly-named Bristol Street Motors Trophy was finally completed last night. Here’s everything you need to know about what happens next.

At last!

That took a while didn’t it! Over a fortnight after Pompey qualified for the second round of the Trophy, the final matches of the group stages were completed last night.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues’ 10 men wrapped things up with that 2-1 one success at Brisbane Road to make it two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures.

A 3-3 Fulham draw with a bonus point for their penalty shootout victory and 5-1 thrashing of Gillingham, meant John Mousinho’s side topped Southern Group E with eight points.

So what next?

Well grabbing the first of the two qualifying spots from the group does come with benefits. It guarantees Pompey with a home draw for the second round.

Who went through?

Well, 32 teams qualified including seven Premier League under-21 sides. Here’s the list:

Northern

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League One: Barnsley, Blackpool, Bolton, Burton, Derby, Fleetwood, Lincoln, Port Vale, Wigan.

League Two: Accrington, Bradford, Doncaster, Stockport, Wrexham.

Premier League under-21: Liverpool, Nottingham Forest.

Southern

League One: Bristol Rovers, Charlton, Oxford, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Reading, Wycombe.

League Two: AFC Wimbledon, Colchester, Crawley, Forest Green, MK Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League under-21: Arsenal, Brighton, Fulham, West Ham

So Pompey can get any of those teams?

No, no, no. The competition is regionalised until the quarter-finals, so the Blues will face southern opposition. Furthermore, it’s been confirmed one of these four teams next - Brighton under-21s, Charlton, AFC Wimbledon or Colchester.

When will we find out who?

Not much longer to wait? The draw is going to take place live on Sky Sports News this Friday at 6.30pm.

And then the game?

Not too far off actually. Second round fixtures are scheduled to take place the week commencing Monday December 4.

Should we be looking to the dates beyond that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, Mousinho has shuffled his pack so far, but still sent out a side with plenty of experience. With the likes of Kusini Yengi, Ben Stevenson, Ryley Towler and a fair few others needing game time, it’s been invaluable for them. With a bit of luck Connor Ogilvie could be close to an injury return then, too.

Go on then, what are they?

The last 16: w/c January 8 2024

Quarter-finals: w/c January 29 2024

Semi-finals: w/c February 19 2024