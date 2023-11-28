LIVE Burton Albion 0 Portsmouth 0: Blues dominating possession at Pirelli
Pompey return to action tonight as the look to bounce back from Blackpool defeat at Burton Albion.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Good evening and welcome to our match blog as Pompey look to return to winning ways at Burton Albion. Join us for build-up and the team news as it drops at the Pirelli Stadium - followed by kick-by-kick commentary from 7.45pm.
Cross from Baah is deflected and flies across Pompey's goal and away to safety
Helm's 25 yarder down Norris' throat.
Possession dominance
Pompey up at 73 per cent 24 minute in.
Martin has a Pompey from 20 yards deflected away to safety
Baah into the book as he goes in late on Sparkes.
CHANCE
Best chance so far to the home side as Raggett drops off Baah who cracks a 20 yarder which Norris pushes away.
Lovely 40 yard ping from Raggett to Kamara, who just overruns the ball. Goal kick,
Norris claims a cross at the second attempt.
Pompey starting to dominate possession
Kamara cuts in and his 20 yarder is blocked. Winger seeing a lot of the ball.