LIVE Burton Albion 0 Portsmouth 0: Blues dominating possession at Pirelli

Pompey return to action tonight as the look to bounce back from Blackpool defeat at Burton Albion.

By Jordan Cross
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 20:18 GMT
Good evening and welcome to our match blog as Pompey look to return to winning ways at Burton Albion. Join us for build-up and the team news as it drops at the Pirelli Stadium - followed by kick-by-kick commentary from 7.45pm.

LIVE Burton Albion v Portsmouth

20:16 GMT

29

Cross from Baah is deflected and flies across Pompey's goal and away to safety

20:12 GMT

25

Helm's 25 yarder down Norris' throat.

20:11 GMT

Possession dominance

Pompey up at 73 per cent 24 minute in.

20:08 GMT

21

Martin has a Pompey from 20 yards deflected away to safety

20:06 GMT

19

Baah into the book as he goes in late on Sparkes.

20:03 GMT

CHANCE

Best chance so far to the home side as Raggett drops off Baah who cracks a 20 yarder which Norris pushes away.

20:01 GMT

15

Lovely 40 yard ping from Raggett to Kamara, who just overruns the ball. Goal kick,

19:59 GMT

12

Norris claims a cross at the second attempt.

19:58 GMT

10

Pompey starting to dominate possession

19:54 GMT

07

Kamara cuts in and his 20 yarder is blocked. Winger seeing a lot of the ball.

