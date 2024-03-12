LIVE Portsmouth v Burton Albion: big team news as Yengi starts amid three changes
John Mousinho's men bid to move another step closer to the Championship against the Brewers at Fratton Park.
Team news verdict
Formation switch
Looks like a back three with Rafferty joining Shaughnessy and Raggett. Lane and Kamara wing-backs with Pack and Moxon central. MPH most likely a 10 behind Yengi and Saydee.
Burton's line-up includes old boy Steve Seddon
BIG TEAM NEWS
Actual positive midfield injury news!
Forgotten man Ben Stevenson is closing in on his Pompey return.
The midfielder, who has been unavailable for Pompey’s past 12 squads because of a knee injury, has returned to training with the Blues.
The 26-year-old was welcomed back into the first-team fold on Monday, when he participated in the majority of the session led on by head coach John Mousinho and his staff. He took to the training pitch again today - ahead of Pompey’s League One game against Burton tonight - and will rejoin the group on Wednesday with the aim of being integrated into the match-day squad as soon as possible.
Speaking to The News on Monday, Mousinho said: ‘Ben Stevenson trained with us today, which is really, really positive.
‘He did 75-percent of the session, he’ll do a session with us tomorrow (Tuesday) and will be back with the squad on Wednesday. He’ll maybe not be available for selection at the weekend, but probably the weekend after that once we’ve given him another full week’s worth of training. So I’m really happy for Ben.’
Stevenson, who last featured as a last-minute substitute against Stevenage on New Year's Day, has been a peripheral figure at Fratton Park following his summer arrival on a free transfer. He’s featured just 10 times for the Blues to date, with the majority of those coming in cup competitions. Indeed, the midfielder has just one league start to his name - against Port Vale on October 7 - while his three other third-tier substitute appearances have come from the bench. However, signed by the Blues to provide additional, quality depth to the squad, he’ll certainly do that as Pompey head towards the closing weeks of the season.
Mousinho’s side currently sit top of the table with a five-point advantage over their nearest challengers. It’s a position they’ve maintained despite a spate of injuries that have threatened to hamper their promotion ambitions.
Heading into tonight’s game against Burton, Pompey have 11 players out through injury - including Stevenson. Meanwhile, the Blues’ midfield ranks have been particularly decimated with Alex Robertson, Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin out for the season. Tom Lowery remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. But, like Stevenson, it’s hoped he - along with recent arrival Lee Evans - can play a part between now and the end of the campaign.
The left-back picture going into tonight's game
The injury news is better than expected
John Mousinho has revealed Callum Lang is ‘50/50’ for Burton Albion’s visit to Fratton Park on Tuesday night.
The Blues boss also admitted Jack Sparkes - another player who picked up a knock at Blackpool on Saturday - will be fit to feature against the Brewers after being pictured leaving Bloomfield Road on crutches.
At the time, Mousinho said the left-back suffered a cut to his ankle following a challenge by Jordan Gabriel. Yet he’ll be able to continue deputising for Connor Ogivlie, who remains out with an ankle injury he picked up against Oxford.
Lang’s potential participation against Burton will come as a surprise, though, as he had to leave the pitch shortly after the tackle made by Blackpool captain Ollie Norburn. It was a challenge that infuriated Mousinho. But speaking to The News on Monday, he admitted the damage suffered by the former Wigan man might not require him to sit out an important game in Pompey’s pursuit of the League One title.
The initial fear was a six-week injury lay-off, but a return against either the Brewers or Saturday’s trip to Peterborough is on the cards.
Revealing the latest on the forward, Mousinho said: ‘Callum isn’t as bad as we initially thought. We were pretty fearful after the game because of the mechanism of the tackle, because we’ve seen that a couple of times previously this season with Kusini (Yengi), who did it at the training ground and then Marlon (Pack) who injured himself at Wigan under a heavy challenge.
‘So we were slightly concerned about that, but Callum’s reported in yesterday and today without crutches, without a boot, he can put weight through the ankle, he’s fine and it’s a lot more mobile than what we thought it would be. He’s about 50/50 for tomorrow night, and if not tomorrow night, then we’ll see him at the weekend.
‘We’ll send him for a precautionary scan today and then see how it settles down tomorrow. Something could always show up on that but we’re pretty hopeful.’
Mousinho said an image of Sparkes leaving Bloomfield Road with his ankle heavily bandaged up and using crutches ‘was a lot more dramatic than it actually was’. He said there were no concerns over the former Exeter man’s participation against Burton at Fratton Park.
‘If you saw the impact, there was a lot of blood at the time,’ said Mousinho. ‘But it was something we sorted really quickly with the doctor. We didn’t know what the effect would be, because of the impact of the challenge, we didn’t know if he had twisted his ankle or not, so it was very, very precautionary in terms of what we wanted to do. He’s absolutely fine today and is okay for selection tomorrow.’