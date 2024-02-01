Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have sealed the arrival of Owen Moxon as their transfer window charge reaches an impressive finale.

The Carlisle United midfielder arrives on a three-and-a-half deal from the Blues’ League One rivals for an undisclosed fee, heading off reported interest from Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moxon and his representative, Graham Kavanagh, arrived at the club’s Hilsea training base yesterday with the 26-year–old undergoing his medical and putting the finishing touches to the move.

The Carlisle-born talent will add power and quality to John Mousinho’s options in the middle of the park, at a critical point in their Championship charge.

Moxon becomes Pompey’s fifth January signing in what has become an eye-catching period of business.

Keeper Matt Macey stiffens goalkeeping competition with Reading’s Tom McIntyre bolstering the middle of the back line, after Regan Poole’s season-ending knee injury, with Championship experience arriving for a bargain £75,000 from Reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Significantly more was required to bring in Callum Lang from Wigan, with the dynamo already embraced by the Fratton faithful after his goalsoring debut off the bench at Oxford United.

Meanwhile Myles Peart-Harris has also showcased his Premier League attacking quality in two appearances, since joining on loan for the season from Brentford.