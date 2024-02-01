BREAKING: Portsmouth complete Carlisle United signing as January transfer blitz reaches climax
Signing number five is clinched as reported Blackpool interest is fended off to land the highly-touted midfielder.
Pompey have sealed the arrival of Owen Moxon as their transfer window charge reaches an impressive finale.
The Carlisle United midfielder arrives on a three-and-a-half deal from the Blues’ League One rivals for an undisclosed fee, heading off reported interest from Blackpool.
Moxon and his representative, Graham Kavanagh, arrived at the club’s Hilsea training base yesterday with the 26-year–old undergoing his medical and putting the finishing touches to the move.
The Carlisle-born talent will add power and quality to John Mousinho’s options in the middle of the park, at a critical point in their Championship charge.
Moxon becomes Pompey’s fifth January signing in what has become an eye-catching period of business.
Keeper Matt Macey stiffens goalkeeping competition with Reading’s Tom McIntyre bolstering the middle of the back line, after Regan Poole’s season-ending knee injury, with Championship experience arriving for a bargain £75,000 from Reading.
Significantly more was required to bring in Callum Lang from Wigan, with the dynamo already embraced by the Fratton faithful after his goalsoring debut off the bench at Oxford United.
Meanwhile Myles Peart-Harris has also showcased his Premier League attacking quality in two appearances, since joining on loan for the season from Brentford.
The transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.