Pompey new boy Owen Moxon smashes into Joe Rafferty for Carlisle United earlier this season. Pic: Jason Brown

Pompey have landed a midfield general detailed to dictate their promotion charge.

That’s the eye-catching billing John Mousinho has afforded Owen Moxon, as his Fratton arrival is sealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moxon’s move from Carlisle United was confirmed this morning on a three-and-a-half year deal, with the 26-year-old available for tomorrow’s clash with Northampton Town.

Mousinho believes the Blues have landed an ‘outstanding’ lower league option who will run games for his side.

He said: ‘I think Owen is a really powerful, athletic central midfielder who can play as a six and an eight.

‘His athletic profile is really ideal for this football club and he’s also adept at handling the ball and taking it in tight areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He can dictate and control games - and as an added bonus he’s a very good set-piece taker with goals to his name.

‘I think he’s going to be a really good fit here.

‘He was one of the outstanding players at League Two level last season and led Carlisle to promotion. This year he’s done very well too in a struggling side.

‘He’s a player we’ve had an eye on for a while and we’re really pleased we’ve got it done.’

Moxon will bolster competition in the middle of the park, as Pompey await news on Joe Morrell’s knee injury picked up at Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lowery, Marlon Pack and Terry Devlin are other options there at present with Ben Stevenson injured, but Mousinho is clear the Carlisle-born talent brings something different to the table.

When asked if Moxon is a different profile midfield player to what he has, Mousinho said: ‘I think so, that’s one of the things we were looking to target - bringing in something different to complement the other skills and attributes we’ve got in the middle of the park. Owen definitely does that.

‘We obviously take a look at a lot of different markets and the best players in League Two, as we see them, that may be obtainable.

‘Towards the end of last year it was good to watch Owen in the play-offs and the play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was one which wasn’t available to do in the summer, but circumstances changed in January.