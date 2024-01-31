Pompey are closing on on Carlisle's Owen Moxon. Pic: Getty

Pompey are closing in on a deal for Carlisle United’s Owen Moxon.

The News understands an agreement with the Cumbrians is now in the Blues' sights, as the transfer window reaches an exciting climax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The importance of sealing a move for the exciting midfielder before the close of the window could now be intensified, as Pompey sweat on the fitness of Joe Morrell.

That takes Moxon from being a player viewed as a project who can be developed, to potentially being a central part of the promotion charge from John Mousinho’s side.

More news is expected over the Wales international later today, but the worst outcome over the midfielder has certainly sharpened midfield focus after being forced off at Oxford when feeling a ‘pop’ in his knee.

Regardless of that situation, Moxon is viewed as exactly the type of powerful operator who could add another dimension to the squad centrally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle were believed to be holding out for a transfer fee Pompey viewed as excessive, for a player who is in the final six months of his contract.

There was always likely to be movement in that situation, however, in the run-up to tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

Blackpool have trailed the former Queen of the South and Annan Athletic man, but it’s the Blues who have led the way - with the potential to join their Championship push an obvious appeal to the player.

Although Carlisle are in a comfortable position financially after their takeover by an American investment firm at the end of last, they know they would lose Moxon for nothing come next summer as he becomes a free agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with Pompey biding their time, they appear set to complete another piece of business, which looks to be more shrewd operating from sporting director Rich Hughes.

Moxon’s arrival would follow Tom McIntyre’s impressive capture for around £75,000 yesterday from Reading.