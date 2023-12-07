A name which will ring bells for Portsmouth and Crystal Palace fans was making a big Premier League impression last night.

It’s a name which may well resonate with eagle-eyed Pompey fans after he wrote himself into Premier League headlines.

Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood had football talking last night, as he became his side’s match-winner in their 2-1 victory over Brentford.

The midfielder’s second-half header delivered three points for Roberto De Zerbi’s at the Amex Stadium, as Hinshelwood register his maiden senior goal at the age of 18 years and 239 days.

That made the Worthing lad the youngster scorer in the Premier League this season, as he continues to turn heads on his seventh senior appearance.

If his surname rings bells with the Fratton faithful it’s for good reason, with the England age-group international coming from a footballing dynasty with links to PO4.

Hinshelwood is the son of former Brighton defender Adam Hinshelwood, who made 100 appearances for the Seagulls.

But it’s his brother Danny who fans may be familiar with, after making five senior appearances for the Blues in the 90s.

After coming through the ranks at Nottingham Forest the defender registered five league appearances in the 1995-96 campaign under Terry Fenwick, in English football’s second tier.

The man who is now boss of Worthing went on to turn out for Torquay, Brighton, Bognor and Hawks in a playing career which ended in 2009.

His father - and the great uncle of Brighton’s new teen sensation - is a figure with more recent ties with Pompey.

Martin Hinshelwood had a successful playing career with Crystal Palace in the 70s, but later spent four years at Pompey as reserve and youth team coach between 1994 and 1998 with Fenwick and Jim Smith.

The 70-year-old then came back to Fratton Park as chief scout in 2014 with his contacts respected in the game and particularly across the south coast and Sussex, later working for Stoke before returning to Brighton last year - a club he managed in 2002.

His great nephew’s latest landmark follows on from becoming the youngest English player to start a Europa League match since Jude Bellingham in 2022 last week. And that name looks set to live on at the highest level of the game after his maiden Premier League goal.