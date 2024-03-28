3 . Connor Ogilvie - Knee

‘Connor has been in and out of training this week. ‘It’s a really deliberate plan, making sure he steps up some days. ‘He trains with us some days and others he’s back with the strength and conditioning team. ‘We have to make sure we build him up, because he’s had so many injuries this season - which is unlike Connor. ‘We have to make sure we do the right thing by him, so hopefully Connor will be fit for a week Saturday.’ Photo: Jason Brown