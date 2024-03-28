Twelve ops, 10 long-term injuries and six players out for the season is story of Pompey’s incredible injury list this season.
On top of that, John Mousinho finished the impressive win at Peterborough last time out with a staggering 15 players unavailable through injury and illness.
Despite having some of his best players out for the remainder of the season, there are signs of the problems afflicting the Blues squad finally alleviating.
So here’s the list of the players sidelined (outside of those out for the campaign) and when we can expect to see them back in action.
1. From left to right, Tom Lowery, Callum Lang, Connor Ogilvie and Anthony Scully are all currently sidelined for Pompey.
From left to right, Tom Lowery, Callum Lang, Connor Ogilvie and Anthony Scully are all currently sidelined for Pompey.
2. Christian Saydee - hamstring
‘Christian is not as bad as people first thought when you see people coming off with a hamstring injury.
‘It’s a neural issue and it’s settled down, but it’s not settled down for him to be available for Wycombe.
‘Certainly, he’s been out on the grass with the S&C team and is probably 50-50 for the Derby game, if not the Derby game then Shrewsbury. It’s nowhere near as bad as it could’ve been.'
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Connor Ogilvie - Knee
‘Connor has been in and out of training this week.
‘It’s a really deliberate plan, making sure he steps up some days.
‘He trains with us some days and others he’s back with the strength and conditioning team.
‘We have to make sure we build him up, because he’s had so many injuries this season - which is unlike Connor.
‘We have to make sure we do the right thing by him, so hopefully Connor will be fit for a week Saturday.’ Photo: Jason Brown
4. Callum Lang - ankle
'Callum is progressing nicely.
'He’s not slightly behind, in terms of his schedule we’re absolutely fine.
'The most likely time for Callum is the Bolton game, if not it will be Shrewsbury for Callum, I think. He’s not returned to full training yet, so we need to be cautious with Callum.'
Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.